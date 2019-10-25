RWMC to collaborate in diseases control

Rawalpindi :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar stated that RWMC will work in collaboration with all the concerned departments to eradicate diseases like dengue fever and polio and maintenance of cleanliness is essential part of it, says a press release.

There is a dire a need to raise awareness in public against polio virus. Parents must participate in the nationwide polio vaccination campaigns to immune their children against the lethal polio virus. Teams of Health Department are carrying vigorous vaccination campaigns against polio virus. So public must show cooperation to make the country polio-free.

RWMC, through its waste management operations, is playing vital role in the collective societal endeavors to eradicate diseases and provide a healthy environment. Public is requested to act like responsible citizens so that the country can be made Clean & Green, said Mr. Tarrar while talking to public during his visit to the awareness camp set up by RWMC in Allama Iqbal Park, Shamsabad.

Albayrak also set up an awareness camp near Women University, 6th Road. The camps were installed in accordance with World No Polio Day to sensitise public about this fatal disease. Pamphlets were distributed among the students and other visitors who were willing to cooperate with RWMC and Albayrak to maintain cleanliness and adopt proper ways of waste disposal in order to stay safe from fatal diseases.