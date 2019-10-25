Burka Avengers partners with Facebook

Islamabad :Superhero Burka Avenger has partnered with Facebook to raise awareness of online safety.

An exclusive episode starring Burka Avenger has been released by Unicorn Black in partnership with Facebook. The special episode focuses on online safety, security and privacy and provides guidance on tools Facebook users can use to ensure they have a safe online experience.

The video content is aimed at young internet users who could be at-risk, and encourages them to be part of an online community where they can safely connect with their friends. The animated films encourage young viewers to take action if they encounter abuse online and aspire to be an “up-stander not a by-stander.”

It also highlights the importance of thinking critically when encountering misinformation online and empowers users to be mindful of what they share online and who they share it with.

Speaking about the online safety initiative, Burka Avenger series Director and Producer Haroon said: “We are delighted to partner with Facebook on this project. Our mutual goal is to highlight these serious issues and help educate users about the importance of online safety in an entertaining manner through these new Burka Avenger animated clips. Burka Avenger's motto is justice, peace and education for all. So this project is the perfect fit.”

Facebook takes the safety of children and young people using its platforms very seriously, and is committed to creating resources to ensure young people have a safe community online, these include suicide prevention tools, a parents’ portal and digital literacy library. Facebook has also worked with teachers and schools in Pakistan to develop safety programs and educational resources.

“We want everyone to feel safe when using Facebook. The partnership with the Burka Avenger team will ensure thousands of young people have the information they need to stand up to abuse and support the development of safe online communities,” Amber Hawkes, APAC Safety Lead, Facebook. Burka Avenger is an animated TV series about a female super hero. The protagonist of the show is Jiya, an inspirational schoolteacher whose alter ego is the super-heroine Burka Avenger. Her use of books and pens as weapons is symbolic on many levels. The Burka Avenger fights for Justice, Peace and Education for all.