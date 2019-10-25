PIMA rejects dissolution of PMDC

Islamabad :Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has rejected the recently announced Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019 by the government and dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

In a statement issued on Thursday, PIMA President Professor Muhammad Afzal Mian considers it an undemocratic hastily taken decision far reaching negative consequences not only to doctors but to the country.

Elaborating PIMA stance on the issue, the statement said the ordinance on an extremely important issue of medical education and its regulation is brought in force by-passing the parliament in a very hasty manner which is a total distrust on people of Pakistan.

Seven out of nine members of Council are nominated by one person, the prime minister of Pakistan, as opposed to previous democratic elections. This speaks of the dictatorial style of governing, said the statement.

The statement adds despite presence of several professional bodies, no stakeholder is taken on board. “With handpicked nominations in the first place, who can expect merit and accountability in functions of various sub committees?”

PIMA further states that licensing exam is planned to be taken at the end of education even before house job (which is part of program). This US model will be a disaster for a country where US conditions are not available at all.

According to PIMA, there are contradictions in the same ordinance regarding standards of accreditation and their implementation, which will lead to serious effects on the standard of medical education in the country. The sudden announcement has shocked thousands of medical and dental students and doctors in training who were waiting for their registrations or experience, and put a cloud over their future in the country where such delicate decisions are done in haste, said the statement.

It adds that dismissal of all employees of a premier institution with one stroke of pen is totally against the justice. “No doubt working of PMDC was slow and erratic; yet if this is the criteria of dissolution of an institution, should one expect same for the rest in this country, where virtually no department is free of governance failures, and replacement by inept handpicked persons in the times to come?”

It appears that there is just change of name of the same institution with similar functions, which will be run by people nominated by one person, and whose powers and actions, will be above criticism, said the statement.

The PIMA demands immediate cancellation of the ordinance, opening of PMDC office and restoration of its functions. This will bring respite to the medical and dental students and doctors in training who are waiting for their progress halted abruptly.

PIMA states that the government should strengthen the PMDC and announce fresh elections of the PMDC immediately as per 1962 PMDC act, amended in 2012, to inculcate fresh representatives elected by the doctors’ community. The government should trust the elected representatives and adopt policy of non-intervention, said the statement.

Ensuring merit and removal of weaknesses of the PMDC by an accountability process, government should involve professional organizations including PMA and PIMA in advisory role, said the statement.

PIMA demands that PMDC should ensure equal opportunities for public and private universities including admission process. Taking one entrance exam for all public and private medical colleges, centrally or provincially, should be ensured. There should be regulation of the fee structure of the private medical colleges to bring it in reach of the middle class especially. In case of no immediate and meaningful action by the government to revert its act, PIMA will join hands with other professional bodies to resist it and will seriously consider legal courts, said the statement.