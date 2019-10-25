PMDC employees demand job restoration

Islamabad : The laid-off employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) continued with their protest on Thursday against their organisation's dissolution and the formation of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

The protesters staged a sit-in in front of the PMDC headquarters to denounce the organisation’s dissolution and demand the restoration of their jobs.

They announced that they would stay put until their demands were met.

Recently, the government promulgated a presidential ordinance to dissolve the PMDC and establish a new organisation, PMC, to regulate medical education and practice in the country.

It also laid off all staff members of the former regulator for medical and dental education and practice in the country, both permanent and temps and totaling around 400.

The ordinance's promulgation led to the sealing of the PMDC building by Islamabad’s district administration and police and seizure of records.

The protesters announced that they would move the court of law to get relief against their sudden yet unwarranted and illegal sacking.

They flayed the PTI government over their termination after prolonged service and said ironically, Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised before elections to offer 10 million jobs but after coming to offer, his political dispensation had begun closing down government organisations and sacking employees and thus, triggering massive unrest.

The sacked PMDC employees insisted that the PMC ordinance would lead to the imposition of a group handpicked by the health ministry’s top bosses to serve their ends.

They said all medical and dental education accreditation, curriculum and research matters would be shifted to the Higher Education Commission, while the PMDC would be left with the task of only holding exams and registering MBBS and BDS students and graduates.

The Pakistan Medical Association, which represents doctors, denounced the ordinance as undemocratic and urged the political parties to come forward for the protection of medical and dental education and practice and PMDC staff members.