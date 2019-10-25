Tariq assumes charge of RDA chairman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: Tariq Mahmood Murtaza has assumed the charge of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority. The Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department (HUD&PHED), Govt of the Punjab has issued notification giving charge of RDA chairman to Tariq Mahmood Murtaza. He replaced Muhammad Arif Abbasi who worked in RDA almost for a one year.
The newly appointed RDA chairman is expected to improve efficiency of the civic body and playing a constructive role for development of Rawalpindi Division. There would also much better coordination between RDA and HUD&PHED in ongoing operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments.
