Fri Oct 25, 2019
Saeed Ahmed
October 25, 2019

Tariq assumes charge of RDA chairman

Islamabad

Saeed Ahmed
October 25, 2019

Rawalpindi: Tariq Mahmood Murtaza has assumed the charge of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority. The Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department (HUD&PHED), Govt of the Punjab has issued notification giving charge of RDA chairman to Tariq Mahmood Murtaza. He replaced Muhammad Arif Abbasi who worked in RDA almost for a one year.

The newly appointed RDA chairman is expected to improve efficiency of the civic body and playing a constructive role for development of Rawalpindi Division. There would also much better coordination between RDA and HUD&PHED in ongoing operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments.

