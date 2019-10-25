Chief secy orders to expedite work on e-procurement project

Rawalpindi: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed the authorities concerned to expedite pace of work on e-procurement project, saying that process of purchases in the government and semi-government departments would be made more easy and transparent through online system.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of the board of management of Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that the PPRA must ensure transparency in procurement of government departments and Information Technology (IT) should be used for this purpose.

The meeting gave approval for making PPRA a financially autonomous institution and charging fees for provision of services. It was also decided to include secretaries of higher education, communication and works, energy and local government in the board of management because of quantum of procurement in these departments.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of finance, planning and development, irrigation, managing director of PPRA and other board members.