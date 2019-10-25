Pak-Turk defence exhibition begins

Islamabad :The 5th edition of Pak-Turkey Defence Exhibition (Defence Port Turkey) has commenced at Pak-China Friendship Centre here.

The Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO), Ministry for Defence Production Pakistan and Presidency of Defence Industries, Republic of Turkey are organising the event for the first time in Pakistan.

The defence industry of Pakistan and Turkey are showcasing their state of the equipment under one roof. While inaugurating the exhibition, Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, federal minister for Parliamentary Affairs eluded the efforts of organisers in holding this strategically important event in Pakistan.

He said that exhibition is one of the manifestations of Joint Action Plan of Strategic Economic Framework between Turkey and Pakistan, which is indeed the vision of leadership of both the countries. He further stressed upon improved bilateral cooperation and active engagement, not only to achieve regional peace and security but also socio economic development of both the countries.

Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Zahid Latif, Secretary Defence Production and Major General Farhat Abbas Sani DG DEPO welcomed the participants of the exhibition. Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakal, Turkish ambassador to Pakistan and Ihsan Mustafa, the Vice President of Defence Industries Turkey earlier during their address, thanked the Ministry of Defence Production Pakistan and desired more cooperation amongst defence industry of both the countries. Also on the occasion were present Zohair Naseer of Badar Expo and MHakanKurt of Capital Exhibition Turkey. The event is being attended by large number of high level civil military delegations, trade visitors, R&D organizations, suppliers and vendors of defence products. Exhibition will continue till October 26 and will be open for general public visit on last day on Saturday.