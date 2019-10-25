Polio programme has a new ambassador in Wasim Akram

Islamabad :Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram was appointed Ambassador for Polio-Free Pakistan here on Thursday. With 76 cases reported so far this year, never was the future of polio eradication as murky and bleak.

The appointment was made at an event arranged in connection with World Polio Day, which is observed annually on October 24 to commemorate the fight against polio and to pay tribute to polio workers. Wasim Akram’s role was formalized in a written agreement which he and the Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre signed in the presence of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, UNICEF Country Representative Aida Girma, and WHO Representative Dr. Palitha Mahipala, among others.

The agreement requires Wasim Akram to support the Pakistan Polio Programme in raising public awareness on the importance of polio vaccine at various events and to highlight and comment the contributions of polio workers in the fight against the crippling disease.

“Protecting children from polio remains a top priority of the government,” said Dr. Zafar Mirza while urging scholars, intellectuals, opinion leaders and influential people to voice their support for the cause. “I am confident that together with our more than 260,000 heroes of the Polio Eradication Programme, we will soon achieve goal of a polio-free Pakistan,” he added. Dr. Zafar was hopeful that Pakistan will become polio-free during the PTI government’s tenure.

Expressing his views, Wasim Akram voiced his commitment to work closely with the government and partners to eradicate polio. “Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world struggling to halt the circulation and transmission of wild poliovirus. All children of Pakistan deserve a life free from vaccine-preventable diseases This is a national cause. We need to commit ourselves to ensure vaccination of all children under the age of five. All children of Pakistan deserve a life free from vaccine-preventable diseases,” he said.

This year’s themes ‘Heroes of Polio Eradication’ and ‘Progress—Past and Present,’ recognize the contributions of polio workers, innovators and donors who fund and support efforts to reach every child with polio vaccine as well as amplify stories that demonstrate how the programme overcomes challenges to advance progress against polio.