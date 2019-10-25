Dengue fever claims another life taking tally to 28

Rawalpindi :The situation regarding spread of dengue fever in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is still alarming as the infection has claimed another life here at District Headquarters Hospital taking the total number of deaths so far caused by the infection at the three allied hospitals in town to 28.

After confirmation of another 296 patients positive for dengue fever in last 48 hours, the number of confirmed patients so far registered with the allied hospitals including Holy Family Hospital (HFH), Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and DHQ Hospital has crossed the figure of 10,000 that has set a new record in the history of the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday has revealed that of the 10,094 patients so far tested positive at the allied hospitals, nearly 4,000 were residents of the federal capital while over 6000 are from Rawalpindi and nearly 70 confirmed patients of the infection reached allied hospitals from other districts of the country.

It is important that the infection has claimed 28 lives at the allied hospitals including 15 lives at HFH, 10 lives at BBH and three lives at DHQ Hospital from September 5 this year to date.

Within last 24 hours, as many as 145 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever at the allied hospitals that took the total number of confirmed patients reported at the three teaching hospitals in town to 10,094. Results were being awaited by the allied hospitals in as many as 57 cases on Thursday.

On Thursday, a total of 464 dengue fever patients including 365 confirmed patients of the infection were undergoing treatment at the allied hospitals. The HFH has been receiving the heaviest burden of dengue fever patients where 214 patients including 198 confirmed cases of dengue fever were undergoing treatment on Thursday.

At BBH, as many as 157 patients including 96 confirmed cases while at DHQ Hospital, 93 patients including 71 confirmed ones were undergoing treatment on Thursday.

Many health experts are of the view that the population in town is still facing peak season for transmission of dengue fever and the incidences of dengue fever would become under control after a few days with the further fall in mercury.