Helpline now active to receive complaints against over-priced medicines

Islamabad : The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is all set to launch a countrywide campaign against the manufacturing and sale of substandard, unregistered, and spurious medicines. Stern action will also be taken on violation of fixed prices; consumers can now lodge complaints about inflated prices of medicines on the helpline 080003727.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza made this announcement while addressing federal and provincial drug inspectors and administrators of DRAP here Thursday. “You will have absolute support of the health and civil administration and you need not succumb to any kind of pressure tactics,” he stated while emphasizing the need for adherence to drug laws for manufacturing, licensing, sale and distribution of medicines. “Under no circumstances will we permit medicines being sold in excess of the printed retail prices,” he added.

Dr. Zafar shared his vision to revitalise the Drug Inspectorate. “The mechanism of strong surveillance to prevent illegitimate manufacturing of medicines through benchmarking of companies will support the objectives of the National Task Force,” he added. The NTF comprises federal and provincial drug inspectors who will conduct inspections of wholesalers, distributors and retailers throughout the country. The federal and provincial authorities will adopt an action plan for coordination on the mechanism of conduct of inspections, sampling, drug testing and reporting and registering violations committed in manufacturing and sale of drugs under the law.

The manufacturing and sale of unregistered, spurious and sub-standard medicine is punishable under DRAP Act, 2012 and Drugs Act, 1976. Elements involved in such heinous activities against the public health will be prosecuted as per law.

Dr. Zafar also highlighted the significance of the National Medicines Policy which will be finalized within two months, followed by a five-year implementation plan, and assured uninterrupted availability of life-saving medicines.