Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE :Partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

However, a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, cloudy weather conditions with rain-thunderstorm (light snowfall over high mountainous areas) is expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Thursday's minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped down to 0°C while in Lahore, it was 17.4°C.