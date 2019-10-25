close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

Alhamra music contest winners

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

LAHORE : The “Voice of Alhamra” was attended by 210 singers from all over Pakistan who were auditioned and 24 singers were selected for the semi-final and 12 for the final round. The first position was secured by Sumaiyya Gohar to perform outstandingly on a classical number, Ghayas Haider and Nazar Abbas took second and Ayesha Afzal got third position.

Renowned singer Suraiya Multanikar expressed her happiness over the singing competition and said that Alhamra is protecting its musical heritage by giving these new musicians a chance to move forward.

On the occasion, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan, thanked the jury members and congratulated to all the winners, and said that “Voice of Pakistan” would also be held soon after the successful launch of “Voice of Alhamra”. He said: “Our prime destination is bright and prosperous Pakistan for our future generation. It is a matter of pride for us that our youth is greatly talented in every filed. Grande music competition “Voice of Alhamra” has been extremely successful. Alhamra is an open platform for everyone who wants to make career in the field of art.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore