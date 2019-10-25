Alhamra music contest winners

LAHORE : The “Voice of Alhamra” was attended by 210 singers from all over Pakistan who were auditioned and 24 singers were selected for the semi-final and 12 for the final round. The first position was secured by Sumaiyya Gohar to perform outstandingly on a classical number, Ghayas Haider and Nazar Abbas took second and Ayesha Afzal got third position.

Renowned singer Suraiya Multanikar expressed her happiness over the singing competition and said that Alhamra is protecting its musical heritage by giving these new musicians a chance to move forward.

On the occasion, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan, thanked the jury members and congratulated to all the winners, and said that “Voice of Pakistan” would also be held soon after the successful launch of “Voice of Alhamra”. He said: “Our prime destination is bright and prosperous Pakistan for our future generation. It is a matter of pride for us that our youth is greatly talented in every filed. Grande music competition “Voice of Alhamra” has been extremely successful. Alhamra is an open platform for everyone who wants to make career in the field of art.”