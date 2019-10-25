Opp taking revenge against people through sit-ins: governor

LAHORE :Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the opposition is taking revenge from public through protest march because public did not vote them.

The governor was talking to Sindh Assembly PTI MPAs Arsalan Taj Ghumman, Raja Azhar, Adeel Ahmed and Sidra Imran on Thursday in Governor House. Anti-public elements don’t want to see Pakistan’s growth and development. Pakistan needs stability and it can’t afford negative politics. Opposition protest against govt on black day against India on October 27 is exposing its hidden agendas. People of Pakistan have given Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf mandate for five years and opposition should respect this mandate.

He expressed views that opposition should refrain from the agenda of country’s instability and should do politics for people and country’s best interests. He said if people didn’t vote for opposition parties in general elections, then who is responsible for this?

Opposition parties should not create more problems for people through agitation and sit-ins. Country needs stability right now and it cannot afford negative politics. Govt, through hard work, has put the Pakistan on right track in the right direction. Politics of agitation does not suite Pakistan under current circumstances, he added.