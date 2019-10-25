PFA fines 50 hospitals canteens

LAHORE : The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday carried out a special inspection drive to check the food safety standards and quality at hospital canteens across Punjab.

The food safety teams thoroughly examined 264 canteens of different teaching hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, tehsil headquarters hospitals and other health centres in 36 districts of Punjab. The PFA penalised food business operators of 50 canteens with heavy fines and served warning notices on 154 food business operators for improvement.

The PFA teams inspected 54 canteens in Lahore zone, 154 in Rawalpindi, 29 in Multan and 27 in Muzaffargarh zone.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that the purpose of the inspection was to ensure provision of healthy and safe food to patients and their attendants as well as the general public.