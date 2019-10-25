Clean & green environment

LAHORE : Albayrak Waste Management Company organised a clean & green environment drive in a school on Thursday.

Albayrak officials sensitised the students about importance of cleanliness and advised them to adopt the hygienic habits and play an effective part in society. Cleanliness awareness leaflets were also distributed among the school children. To discourage the use of polythene shopping bags, Albayrak officials distributed environment-friendly cloth bags among the students and school administration. Later, the students and Albayrak team took part in a plantation drive and planted saplings with a pledge to make the City green. Albayrak Assistant Manager Sadia Rafique said that the students were the true ambassadors who would spread the message of cleanliness and plantation in every corner of the City.