APCA members sworn in

LAHORE :Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that role of government employees in improving the performance of government as well as discharging public affairs is of great importance.

The PTI government has taken comprehensive measures for ensuring transparency in the matters pertaining to the government. That is why, no case of corruption has surfaced against government, he added.

These views were expressed by him while addressing oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected members of APCA housing and public health engineering. APCA members Mukhtar Ahmed Gujjar, Safdar Hussain, Khalid Javed Sanghera, Raja Sohail, Zia Chaudhry and Naimat Ali Gul were also present. He distributed appointment letters among 103 contract employees whose services have been regularised. He said the government had paid special attention to the welfare and betterment of government employees. Houses have also been provided to the government employees in Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

He maintained that houses had been allotted to 300 government employees in balloting held last week in Okara. He said that the government employees should discharge their obligations wholeheartedly and honestly in order to improve services being provided to the people. He said that water filtration plant would be installed in housing department. Newly-elected president of APCA Union Housing Department Zia Chaudhry, General Secretary Naimat Ali Gul and other members also participated in the ceremony.