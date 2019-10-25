Raiwind congregation arrangements reviewed

LAHORE :Deputy Commissioner Lahore visited Tehsil Raiwind on Thursday where he inspected anti-dengue surveillance, participated in an awareness seminar organised by a private university and visited Raiwind Centre to inspect the arrangements carried out for Raiwind congregation going to be held on 31st October.

The district administration has been continuing its dengue eradication drive in all parts of the district. It is also being carried out extensively in Tehsil Raiwind for which an awareness seminar was organised by a private university where Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal delivered a lecture to the students for taking precautionary measures. He advised them to sensitise the general public about dengue fever and join this campaign as ambassador of the district administration.

Moreover, he paid a visit to rural health centre, Raiwind, where he checked attendance of doctors and paramedical staff, cleanliness, availability of medicine and others. He instructed the hospital administration to make extraordinary arrangements during Raiwind congregation.

Later on, the DC chaired a meeting in regard with Raiwind congregation in AC Raiwind’s office where departments gave a detailed briefing of the work what they had done and what was still pending. Danish Afzal instructed them to remain vigilant during Raiwind Ijtima and all departments should work in complete and robust coordination.