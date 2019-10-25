close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

Man kills brother over property

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

LAHORE :A man killed his elder brother and injured nephew over property dispute with a knife in the Shalimar police limits on Thursday.

Police removed the body to morgue and shifted the injured victim to hospital. The deceased has been identified as Asif who ran a shop on Shahi Road. He had a scuffle with his younger brother Rizwan three days back. Rizwan nursed grudge against his elder brother and allegedly killed him with a knife. His son Nikal Asif also sustained injuries. Asif was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected forensic evidences. They also arrested the killer along with the murder weapon.

