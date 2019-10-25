Buzdar reviews law, order in Punjab

LAHORE :Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Thursday in which overall law and order situation and steps taken for the protection of life and property of the people were reviewed.

The chief minister directed for taking every required step to protect the lives of people and added that every possible step should be taken to ensure an environment of peace in the province. Nothing is important than the protection of life and property of people, he emphasised. The chief minister said that indiscriminate action will be initiated against lawbreakers and no one will be allowed to interrupt the routine life of people. Ensuring law and order is the fundamental responsibility of the government and this would be fulfilled at every cost, he said.

The rule of law will be ensured at every cost, he further said. The chief minister directed for continuing indiscriminate operation against the criminals. Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home) and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has directed the provincial government departments to remain fully alert and complete their departmental preparations to combat smog. Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, the chief minister asked the Agriculture Department to strictly ensure the ban on burning of crops’ residue and added that action should be initiated against the industries causing pollution.

He ordered for implementing the ban on burning of tyres, adding that action should be initiated in case of any violation. He said the smoke-emitting brick-kilns cause environmental pollution and, therefore, these brick-kilns should be converted to zig-zag technology while the Environment Protection Department should adopt effective measures to transfer steel rerolling industries to environment-friendly technology.

Earlier, the chief minister was briefed that 2,407 industrial units have been inspected by the department and notices issued to 1,487 units. Meanwhile, 86 industrial units have been sealed and 91 FIRs have been registered against 91 units for spreading environmental pollution. The meteorological department officials apprised about the weather conditions of coming days and SUPARCO experts briefed about the places causing smog through satellite images. Punjab Minister for Environment Muhammad Rizwan, chief secretary, IG Police, additional chief secretary (Home), provincial secretaries and others attended the meeting.