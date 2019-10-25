‘Breast cancer kills 40,000 women in country every year’

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf Wednesday said breast cancer is killing 40,000 women in the county every year.

Addressing a seminar on breast cancer organised by Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, UAF, the VC said some 90,000 cases of breast cancer are reported annually in the country. He said there are 36 types of cancers in the world and among those the breast cancer is at the top of three types. He said ratio of cancer patients is rising rapidly worldwide as 18.1 million new cases were reported in 2018 globally. He said among them, 9.6 million people lost their lives due to the life-taking disease.

The VC said cancer kills people in the developing countries with high rates compared to developed countries because the diseases is detected at its advance stages. The VC said more women fall prey to breast cancer in Pakistan due to lack of awareness. He said in our society women are reluctant to go to hospital for screenings and checkup or discuss cancer even within their family. Talking about causes, Pro-Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Dr Hina Ayesha said risk of breast cancer rises in women who do not feed milk to their infants and whose maturity starts in early age and those who have history of cancer in their family or those who have had hormone treatment. She said only five minutes were required for the self-assessment about the disease.

UAF Professor Dr Tariq Javed called for making the proper check-up for prevention and the early treatment of the disease.