Family deprived of gold, valuables in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A group of armed men deprived family of a senior doctor of gold ornaments and other valuables at gun-point here on Thursday. The armed men barged into the house of senior doctor, Saidullah Khan, locked the family members in a room at gun-point and decamped with gold ornaments, cash and other valuables. “The robbers holding guns in their hands parked their luxury vehicle outside our house at about 7 pm and decamped with looted goods,” a family member told reporters.

The residents of Ghazikot Township demanded the District Police Officer Zaibullah Khan to bust the gang of robbers, which was also involved in such heists in parts of Hazara Division. Meanwhile, residents of Darmang Shata area in Dodial caught a member of robber’s gang but he managed to flee after firing shots into the air.