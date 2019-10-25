College in North Waziristan reopened

MIRNASHAH: The Government Postgraduate College in Miranshah, North Waziristan tribal district, was reopened for academic activities on Thursday.

A function to this effect was held at the college which was attended by the teachers, parents, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Kalam Wazir, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Major General Shakirullah Khattak and other military and civil officials.

After its reopening ceremony, the military official said that the college had remained closed due to militancy and military operations in the area.

He said the college had a historical perspective and its reopening would definitely help in imparting education to the students in the area.

“It’s time to reopen it for the youth of the area to provide quality education,” he said, adding that the government would provide facilities required for starting its academic activities again.

Later, MPA Mir Kalam Wazir said, “It’s a matter of great honour for me that being a public representative I am here among you where I got education.”