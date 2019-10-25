Trader dies

PESHAWAR: A city trader, Haji Ashfaq Ahmad, passed away on Thursday after protracted illness. He was 60.

The funeral prayers were offered at the City Railway Station. He was laid to rest at the Rehman Baba graveyard. A large number of people attended the last funeral rites of the deceased. Haji Ashfaq Ahmad was the brother of Aftab Ahmad, senior sub-editor at The News International in Peshawar and freelance journalist Maria Tabassum. He was father of Waqar Ahmad of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faraz Ahmad, Yameen Ahmad and Yaseen Ahmad.