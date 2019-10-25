Two killed in Orakzai incidents

HANGU: Two persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in two separate incidents in Orakzai tribal district on Thursday, official sources said.

They said that the labourers were working in Mishti Mela when landslide hit them. Both of them came under the debris. The police and locals rushed to the scene and started rescue operation where Mumtazullah had already expired while Shaheen Badshah was wounded. The dead and injured were rushed to a hospital in Mishti Mela where the condition of the injured labourer was stated to be stable. Meanwhile, one person was killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Speen Begi area in Mishti Mela, the central part of Orakzai district.

The injured, whose identity could not be ascertained, were rushed to the hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries while three were admitted to the hospital.