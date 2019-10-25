Trade Festival concludes

MARDAN: The two-day Trade Festival concluded here on Thursday.

The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mardan (WCCIM) had arranged the festival, which was attended by a large number of businesswomen. Awami National Party (ANP) woman lawmaker Shahida Wahid Khan Hoti, Deputy Commandant PRC’s wife Naaymah Bibi, Mardan Chamber President Kaleemullah Amjad and others visited the stalls displaying various domestic and international products at the festival. Talking to the media, Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano praised and appreciated the woman chamber for organizing the exhibition. She added that the administration would support the women chamber in organising such events for the promotion of female businesses managed by women in future.

Nazia Shah said that the women chamber had provided opportunities to businesswomen. She said that purpose of organizing the exhibition was to expand the businesses run by women entrepreneurs.