Torghar admin warns against creating law & order

MANSEHRA: The Torghar district administration has warned political parties not to create law and order situation in the name of Azadi March, otherwise law would take its due course.

“We cannot allow anybody to disturb peace and tranquility in our district in the name of Azadi March and anyone found involved in any trouble would be taken to task under strict relevant laws,” Deputy Commissioner Javed Orakzai told a meeting of political parties, leaders and traders in Judbah on Thursday. District Police Officer Hafiz Janis Khan was also present on the occasion. The deputy commissioner said that peaceful assembly was right of citizens and political parties but those who would take the law into their own hands would be dealt with sternly. “We guarantee safety to traders and they should do their businesses as usual and anybody forcing traders to shut their shops would be punished,” said Orakzai. Janis told the meeting that it was a responsibility of every citizen and political party workers to extend his support in maintaining peace in the district. “If you showed a sense of responsibility, we will follow suit, but I want to make it clear that security of citizens is our prime duty,” he added.

Man dies on road

A man was killed two others sustained injuries when a Gilgit-bound truck plunged into ravine in Shatial area of Upper Kohistan on Thursday.

The truck was on its way to Gilgit from Rawalpindi when the driver, Atif Iqbal lost control over steering while negotiating a sharp turn and the vehicle fell into the ravine. The locals rushed to the scene and retrieved the injured and shifted them to Civil Hospital in Shatial where doctors pronounced Atif Iqbal as dead.