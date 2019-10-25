Minister says civil service reforms under way

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that KP cabinet has taken one of its most significant decisions to convert relevant allowances part of government employees pay to a performance base to help transform governance.

“Our cabinet reduced its salaries to show our commitment to change, before asking others to sacrifice,” the minister said in a statement. He said the move to performance-based pay would also be top down and in stages, starting with the senior-most officials in government and we hope to implement it from January 1.

Taimur Jhagra said that out of an annual salary bill of more than Rs200 billion, Rs100 billion goes to various allowances and salary top-ups. In the last government, an executive allowance for senior KP civil servants was introduced at 150 percent of basic pay, something Punjab followed and now under consideration by the federal government, he added.

“Whenever we work in government, our salaries are funded by taxpayers’ money. We need to pay people as well as we can, however, we also have a duty to ensure that the pays we give can be linked to the delivery of services to facilitate the people of this province and country,” he concluded.

Population Welfare dept granted one-time waiver

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KPPRA) Act 2012, has granted one-time waiver of the relevant rules of KPPRA to Population Welfare Department for the purchase of imported contraceptives through UNFPA, Pakistan during the financial year 2019-20.

Under section14 of the KPPRA Act 2012, the provincial government can grant one-time waiver of the relevant KPPRA rules to any procuring entity on cogent reasons, says an official statement. This waiver has been granted after the approval of the competent forum (the cabinet) in the best public interest.