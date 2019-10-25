Steps on to promote tourism, says minister

PESHAWAR: Senior Minister for Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan on Thursday discussed issues related to tourism promotion, economic development, religious tourism and other important issues of mutual interest with Swedish Ambassador Ingrid Johansson.

The Swedish ambassador expressed her keen interest in tourism in the province and said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was very important in terms of tourism as there were innumerable opportunities for tourism.

“With the development of tourism, the province and Pakistan can make their place in the list of developed countries and can show to the world better image of the province,” she added.

She maintained that religious tourism could also play an important role in the strengthening of economy and as well as in developing religious harmony. “I have visited holy places of Buddhism in the province and large numbers of Buddhists in European countries want to visit the country,” she added. Senior Minister for Tourism Atif Khan apprised Swedish ambassador of the initiatives carried out for the promotion of tourism, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking a keen interest in tourism development. “Pakistan has introduced new visa policy for foreign tourists. According to new policy, the condition of NOC has also been waived, beside this e-visa and visa on arrival facilities has been provided to foreign tourists,” Atif Khan added.