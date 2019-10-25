Effective measures stressed to strengthen judiciary in Bajaur

KHAR: A senior judicial official said on Thursday that effective measures were needed to strengthen judicial system in the tribal district and those trying to fail the system would be countered accordingly. Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected office-bearers of the District Bar Association, District and Sessions Judge Mian Zahidullah Jan said that the judges and lawyers despite facing problems should strive hard to make the judicial system a success in the district.

He said that the people, who had been languishing for decades for the solution to their cases, should get instant and fair justice at all cost. “Judges, lawyers, police and prosecution are the part and parcel of the judiciary and all of them have to perform their duties honestly to dispense justice timely,” he maintained. President district bar association, Muhammad Javed Shah advocate and General Secretary Ikram Durrani advocate highlighted the problems being faced by the lawyer community. Senior Civil Judge Iftikhar Ahmad, District Police Officer Pir Shahab Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Anwarul Haq and other officials were also present on the occasion.