World Polio Day marked

PESHAWAR: Various events were organised in the province to mark the World Polio Day on Thursday.

A walk was staged on the premises of the provincial assembly. KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani led the walk. Speaking on the occasion, he urged the people to cooperate with the government in eliminating the disease.

In Lakki Marwat, the district administration organised a walk at district headquarters complex Tajazai to mark the polio day.

Led by Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir, government officials, representatives of civil society and people from different spheres of life participated.

Additional DC Noorul Amin, DHO Dr Rahim Khattak, DEO Nazir Ahmad Khan, ADEO Muhammad Ibrahim, ADO sports Nisar Muhammad Khan and officials of partners’ organisations were also in attendance.