Govt committed to promoting higher education, says CM

CHAKDARRA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said that the incumbent government was determined to strengthen the higher education institutions of the province in order to enable them to meet national economic priorities and compete in the global knowledge economy.

Addressing the 5thConvocation of University of Malakand, the chief minister said that efforts should be undertaken by the academia for promoting research of world reckoning and chalking out roadmap for the coming decades in various disciplines in order to establish a strong base for indigenous research.

He revealed that all kinds of educational institutions, including universities, were being established in Malakand Division aimed at making the region a hub of education, adding that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had rich potential for tourism, hydropower, agriculture and development of the Mining & Minerals sectors. The chief minister expressed satisfaction that the University of Malakand was currently working for the promotion of teaching and research activities in these sectors.

He also inaugurated the newly-constructed science block and Student Service Centre on the premises of the university. The chief minister assured that the requirements of University regarding development projects would also be fulfilled in the next annual development programme.

Commenting on the economic development of the province, the chief minister stated that after the completion and opening of the Phase-I of Swat Motorway project this year, millions of tourists turned to Malakand Division through this route which generated tremendous economic activity benefiting local residents.

In the next phase, the project would also be extended to Madian and Chitral, he added.

Mahmood Khan said though Pakistan was facing multiple challenges, it was on way to become a hub for economic activities in the entire region under the sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He assured that the economic problems being faced by the country would resolve soon. The chief minister distributed degrees and medals amongst the graduates on this occasion. One hundred and eighty-four students were awarded with degrees while 60 students, who passed with distinctions, were awarded with medals.

Vice-Chancellor University of the Malakand, Prof Dr Gul Zaman, also addressed the convocation and highlighted the educational activities of the university. Later, the chief minister also administered oath to the newly-elected cabinets of Chakdara Press Club and Chakdara Bar Association. He announced a grant of Rs2 million for Chakdara Press Club.