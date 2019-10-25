Two cops hurt in hit and run incident

NAWABSHAH: Two policemen were hit by a car during snap checking of vehicles on the Airport Road on Thursday, leaving one of them critically injured.

According to SSP Tanvir Hussain Tunio, the Airport police officers were conducting snap checking of vehicles when they signaled a suspicious speeding car to stop. The car driver instead of stopping the car hit the constables and sped away. The policemen including Constable Shahbaz Arain were seriously injured. The police pursued the car and managed to stop it a little distance away from the place of incident. Both the occupants Mumtaz Zardari and Abdul Waheed were rounded up for charging the police with their car and are being investigated. Owing to serious nature of injuries, the injured policemen were shifted to a Karachi Hospital.