close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

Two cops hurt in hit and run incident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

NAWABSHAH: Two policemen were hit by a car during snap checking of vehicles on the Airport Road on Thursday, leaving one of them critically injured.

According to SSP Tanvir Hussain Tunio, the Airport police officers were conducting snap checking of vehicles when they signaled a suspicious speeding car to stop. The car driver instead of stopping the car hit the constables and sped away. The policemen including Constable Shahbaz Arain were seriously injured. The police pursued the car and managed to stop it a little distance away from the place of incident. Both the occupants Mumtaz Zardari and Abdul Waheed were rounded up for charging the police with their car and are being investigated. Owing to serious nature of injuries, the injured policemen were shifted to a Karachi Hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan