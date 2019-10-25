Nawaz’s blood type similar to that of many rulers and celebrities

LAHORE: Currently hospitalised, former premier Nawaz Sharif’s blood group is O-Positive, similar to that of various global celebrities like Queen Elizabeth-II, her son Prince Charles, former US president Ronald Reagan, another former US head of state, George Bush Senior and his wife Barbara, Elvis Presley (the “King of Rock and Roll”) and John Lennon, the founder of famous music group, The Beatles, etc.

By the way, the blood group of Al-Capone, the infamous Chicago outfit boss and a globally-known American gangster notorious for laundering money during 1930s, was also classified as O-Positive.

Studies related to bloodlines have shown that people with O-Positive blood group are normally social, active, kind, peaceful, curious and ambitious, though they can be arrogant, vain and careless at the same time.

Men and women with O-Positive blood running down their veins are known to make friends easily wherever they go and have great social skills.

In general, the rarest blood type is AB-Negative and the most common is O-Positive.

As far as O-Positive blood group is concerned, according to the American Red Cross, around 47 per cent African-Americans have this blood type, 39 per cent Asians are O-Positive, about 53 per cent Latino-American and 37 per cent Caucasians have this blood type.

Surveys and studies have also shown that people with blood type “O” have been shown to have higher levels of stomach acid than those with other blood types, which make digesting proteins and fats easier than those having other blood types.