Modi regime insulting humanity in Kashmir: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday lamented that Modi government is challenging the regional peace and stability by insulting humanity in Occupied Kashmir, urging the international community to come forward and play its role for implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on festering Kashmir dispute before it is too late.

She was addressing the participants after a theatre performance ‘Half Widow’ organised by the Human Rights Council of Pakistan at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to highlight brutalities being committed by Indian security forces in the occupied valley, especially the plight of thousands of Kashmiri women whose husbands have disappeared and are still missing.Dr Firdous said Kashmir issue is not political, rather it is a matter of Pakistan’s survival. She lamented that the world community has double standards and is ignoring the Kashmir issue due to its vested interests. She said the fascist, racist and extremist Indian leadership should be made subservient to the UN Charter and international laws.

Dr Firdous said the innocent people of the occupied valley are being tortured by the Indian forces amid complete lockdown and communications blackout for over two months. She said India is perpetrating ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people to achieve its sordid designs, adding that every citizen of Pakistan expresses heartfelt sympathy with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the evil face of Modi government during his interactions with the world leaders and his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Dr Firdous hailed the efforts of the Human Rights Council of Pakistan in highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri people. She said theatre play ‘Half Widow’ is an effective tool to expose the real face of India before the world. She also hailed the performance of all the artists in the play.

Human Rights Council of Pakistan Chairman Jamshaid Hussain thanked the participants and reiterated the commitment to continue to raise voice for the rights of the oppressed people of Kashmir. He announced to take the performance to different countries of the world to highlight the miseries of the Kashmiri people at the international level.