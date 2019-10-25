close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

PAF chief meets South African counterpart

National

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, called on Lieutenant General Fabian MSIANG, Chief of the South African Air Force, during his official visit to South Africa. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

The air chief offered PAF’s support in the field of training and other professional domains.

The South African Air Force chief appreciated PAF’s sound professionalism and lauded its indeginisation efforts.

