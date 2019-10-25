PAC body annoyed at slackness of FIA officials

ISLAMABAD: The Sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday expressed annoyance over the officials of the Federal Investigation Authority for attending the committee meeting without preparations with regard to cases referred to them and decided to write a letter to Director General FIA on the attitude of the officials of the FIA.

The sub-committee of the PAC remarked that neither the FIA nor the NAB come up in the meeting with fully update on the pending cases and even did not forward their reports on the cases to the committee and apparently it seems that they only come in the meeting to register their presence only.

The meeting of the Sub-committee of the PAC was held with the chair of its Convener Ms Shahida Akhtar Ali on Thursday to examine the audit paras relating to Education Division for the year 2013-14.

The Sub-committee of the PAC also expressed its strong annoyance over the absence of the officials of the Finance Ministry and remarked that they did not prefer the committee meetings.

Examining the audit paras, the audit officials told the committee that they got complaints of fake employees in the Federal Directorate of Education but the administration did not give record of the employees and even this case was also with the FIA and NAB.

The NAB officials told the committee that this case was referred to the FIA.

But the FIA representatives in the meeting failed to provide details of the case to the committee.

PAC member Ms Munaza Hassan remarked that it seems that neither the NAB nor FIA comes into the meeting without preparations.

Convener of the sub-committee of the PAC Ms Shahida Akhtar Ali questioned that why the FIA did not bring the report.