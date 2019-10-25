tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday carried out a special inspection drive to check the food safety standards and quality at hospital canteens across Punjab. The food safety teams thoroughly examined 264 canteens of different teaching hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, tehsil headquarters hospitals and other health centres in 36 districts of Punjab.
