Fri Oct 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
October 25, 2019

Patients raise hue and cry as doctors continue strike in Punjab

National

October 25, 2019

LAHORE: Scores of patients are in severe distress due to doctors’ strike which has been continuing at the out-patient departments (OPDs) of public sector hospitals across Punjab for the last 15 days.

During visits to the city hospitals, it was witnessed that a large number of patients could not get health facilities. They were protesting and raising hue and cry over failure to get treatment facilities.

Over 40,000 patients are suffering every day badly due to the strike of doctors.

On the other hand, YDA leader Dr Nadir Hussain said the protest would continue till the acceptance of their demands, including withdrawal of the MTI Act.

