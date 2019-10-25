close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
October 25, 2019

The dharnas’ effect

October 25, 2019

Maulana Fazlur Rahman has announced that he will be protesting in Islamabad against the government’s performance. Prime Minister Imran Khan had also protested five years ago during the Nawaz term, which had far-reaching effects on the studies of school and college students. Now with Maulana’s announcement, parents in Islamabad once again will have a severe challenge. The local administration has started placing containers in order to block the roads so that Maulana along with his army might not enter D-Chowk. The educational institutions of many students are near the venue of the dharna. In these types of conditions school and college administrations have no other choice but to close their institutions for some time.

Dharna politics has become a trend. Protest is the right of politicians but their first priority should be that the routine life of the local people should not be disturbed. If Maulana Fazlur Rahman makes his way to the capital and the schools and colleges are closed then the students’ academic performance will be greatly affected and in the end it will be the students who are going to suffer a lot.

Abdullah Khan

Islamabad

