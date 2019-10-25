close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 25, 2019

Brexit

Newspost

 
October 25, 2019

It appears that a nation that once lorded over large parts of the world is now caught in a quicksand called Brexit, which has devoured quite a few prime ministers of Britain. A deal might have been reached with the European Union, but it would be interesting to see if it gets the approval of parliament.

Scotland will definitely make moves for another referendum. It could be the same as far as Ireland is concerned. What a fall for a country which once boasted that the sun never sets on its Empire.

Muhammad Qamar Abdul Qadir

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost