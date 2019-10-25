State of health

For the last 48 hours, the nation has been watching with anxiety the fluctuating condition of Mian Nawaz Sharif’s health. There has been talk of how his medical care has been handled. Government ministers seemed to have initially mocked the issue and it is only now that a more serious attitude appears to have been adopted with Prime Minister Imran Khan instructing the Punjab chief minister to ensure everything possible is done for the three-time former prime minister. Of course, no chief executive of a province should require instructions to take care of a citizen, especially one who has after all occupied the top slots in both the province and the centre. Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count, which was measured at 2000 on Tuesday – a dangerously low figure given that a healthy individual has many thousands more than that – went up for some hours after blood transfusion. On Wednesday however it fell again to 7000 platelets. Doctors have been reluctant to state what the causes could be and a specialist has been called in from Karachi to try and diagnose the ailment. A PET scan has also been ordered along with other sophisticated tests to try and reach a conclusion. It seems the government has suddenly become aware that it could have an extremely difficult situation on its hands if Nawaz’s health continues to deteriorate. Of course, we all hope and pray that this will not be the case. But we must also ask how his health was permitted to sink to such grave levels.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday spoke with journalists and also gave instructions that Maryam Nawaz be permitted to visit her father. The accountability court had previously denied this request. Quite regardless of politics and no matter who the prisoner may be, matters of humanity must prevail over all else when a medical condition is involved. We do not know if Nawaz Sharif’s conditions of detention in any way affected his health or whether there is any substance behind any other allegations. What is however imperative is that the government demonstrate both responsibility and a humane approach to the issue. We should remember that PML-N opponents have over a year ago claimed that Kulsoom Nawaz was not sick at all; she later passed away of cancer in a London hospital. Her family had always stated she was suffering from this disease. What happens next will be closely watched by all. The PML-N and Nawaz Sharif have considerable following. It is essential then that he be treated with care. The government appears to have recognize this. This change is welcome and we hope it can ensure safety for Nawaz Sharif in the future as his condition continues to be monitored.