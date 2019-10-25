Masood warns India against any misadventure in AJK

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday advised India’s Hindu fanatic leaders to give up the idea of launching attack on the liberated territory, saying in case of any attack the whole of India would be “turned into a graveyard of the Indian Army”.

Addressing a function on the occasion of 72nd foundation day of AJK on Thursday, he said the region liberated under the leadership of Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and Raeesul Ahrar Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was faced with numerous dangers today.

He said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) fanatics were threatening to attack Azad Kashmir and to retake it without realising that AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan were liberated by the valiant people of these regions from Dogra army by waging a war.

“These regions were never part of India nor will become part of it in future,” he declared.

Referring to the latest situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), Masood Khan said 81 days have passed since the siege of occupied Kashmir by the Indian Army. He lamented the Indian troops were busy in heinous crimes such as molestation of women and kidnapping and torturing thousands of Kashmiri youths in concentration camps.

“Global media as well as parliaments and civil society of various countries are constantly expressing concern over war crimes being committed by India, but Modi regime remains unmoved,” he regretted. The AJK president, however, added the struggle on political and diplomatic fronts was essential to break the mysterious silence of powerful nations as well as the UN Security Council to liberate occupied territory from the Indian clutches, and to ensure defence and security of Pakistan.

“This war is not the fight of Pakistan Army alone but 220 million people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir,” he said, adding: “India is attempting to pit the people of AJK against each other, and we need to promote unity and cohesion in our rank and file at this critical juncture.

Earlier, the AJK president inspected parade by a smart contingent of AJK police led by DSP Chaudhry Aftab. He also decorated police personnel for showing outstanding performance and the families of martyred police personnel with presidential police award.

Separately, addressing a seminar on “Right to self-determination our destination” organised by Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, Masood Khan said that by threatening to use nuclear weapons against Pakistan, the Indian rulers perhaps forgot that Pakistan also possesses same nuclear arsenal.

“Our policy of patience and restraint must not be misconstrued as our weakness. Pakistan is a peaceful and responsible country, and its desire for peace must not be misinterpreted,” he said. “India has already attacked Pakistan and Azad Kashmir through its adventurism at the Line of Control, and we are in a state of war,” he added. He urged the students to use modern communication means to take the voice of the people of occupied Kashmir to the international community.

The seminar was also addressed by Chairman National Assembly’s Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhr Imam, Vice Chancellor AJK University Prof Dr Kalim Abbasi and Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell Mansoor Qadir Dar.