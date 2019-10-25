Shahbaz moves court seeking Nawaz’s bail on medical grounds

By News Desk

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday sought medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif till Friday (today) on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif for his release on bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The court also summoned Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz, the head of a medical board constituted for the former prime minister’s treatment. The court issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sought arguments on the maintainability of the petition. The court also issued a notice to the anti-corruption watchdog on a petition filed by Maryam Nawaz for her release on bail on humanitarian grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem passed the orders while hearing two different petitions. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had filed the petition for the release of his elder brother for medical treatment in or outside the country, whereas Maryam Nawaz filed the petition for her release on bail on humanitarian grounds to look after his ailing father.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought fresh medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday (today) on a petition seeking suspension of his imprisonment sentence on medical grounds.

The bench also sought reply from chief secretary Punjab, secretary home department, services hospital’s MS and medical board members on the petition filed by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted the hearing on the petition.

To a query of Justice Kiyani, Nawaz’s lawyer Khawaja Haris said his client was still in Services Hospital Lahore due to his ailment. He said doctors had been summoned from Karachi to examine the health condition of the former prime minister. He pleaded that doctors could not diagnose the disease of Nawaz Sharif so far. The court directed all the respondents to submit reply by Friday and adjourned hearing of the case.