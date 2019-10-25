PM Imran prays for Nawaz’s health

ISLAMABAD: Conveying his “sincere prayers” for the health of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday he had directed all concerned authorities to ensure provision of the best possible health care and medical treatment to the former prime minister.

“Political differences notwithstanding, my sincere prayers are with Nawaz Sharif for his health. I have directed all concerned to ensure provision of the best possible health care and medical treatment to him,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has asked the opposition leaders to refrain from making political mileage out of the health condition of Sharif.

Speaking at a press conference, she said Maryam Nawaz had requested for a meeting with his father which was duly fulfilled. Maryam was again sent to the jail as per jail manual as doctors declared that her reports of blood pressure, ECG and vital organs were normal, she added.

She said the application about Sharif’s release on health grounds would be decided by the court, adding the government had implemented the court decisions in the past and would continue to do so.

The special assistant said the first gesture of Prime Minister Khan was that Sharif should be provided with best health care from the hospital of his choice and his family should be taken on board about medical treatment. She expressed her best wishes for the early recovery of Sharif. The government would facilitate the Sharif family and the court had to decide whether Sharif’s treatment in Pakistan was possible or not, she added.

Dr Awan further said Prime Minister Khan had a strong connection with poor, needy and deserving people and his measures and policies were meant to provide them relief, adding Pakistan Baitul Mal was an important institution to protect the poor through social sector measures. She said the government had merged the Baitul Mal into Ehsaas programme to broaden the scope of public-friendly initiatives.

She said the Prime Minister was striving to get rid of the prevailing rotten system, eliminate corruption, corrupt practices and red-tapism and remove hurdles to provide relief to the people, adding the government was committed to the restructuring and reforms and one of its main agenda was women empowerment.