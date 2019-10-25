close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
October 25, 2019

PM hails improved World Bank rating

October 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the improved World Bank rating of “Ease of Doing Business” (EODB) by 28 notches, saying Pakistan would become one of the top places for investment by the end of 2020.

“Another of our manifesto commitments fulfilled, this time on Ease Of Doing Business. Pakistan achieves biggest improvement in its history in World Bank’s EODB rankings,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Khan said over last decade Pakistan’s ranking had slipped more than 50 places and now had improved 28 places, from 136 to 108. “I want to congratulate all the people in our government who worked hard to make this happen,” he said while stressing that there was still a long way to go.

