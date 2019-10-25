Pakistan jumps 28 spots on WB’s ease of doing business ranking

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) on Thursday improved its “Ease of Doing Business” ranking 2020 for Pakistan by 28 points, placing the country among top ten countries that have made reforms and improved their business environment at fast pace.

Pakistan improved its ranking and was placed at 108th position against 136th position, out of total 190 big and small economies of the world, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said here.

He said this while addressing a launching ceremony of World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business,” report 2020. He said that Pakistan had achieved the 6th position in top reformers of the world and also secured 1st position in South Asian region in bringing fast reforms.

Besides Pakistan, the other countries that were included in the top ten list included Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Nigeria, India, China, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Togo.

Razak Dawood said the improvement in EoDB report 2020 was an unprecedented positive jump in the country’s business environment history, which he said would enhance the overall image of the country at world level and help promote investment into the country.

The adviser said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minster Imran Khan, the economic team proved its worth through the improvement in WB EODB ranking of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan’s DB score formerly known as distance to frontier improved from 55.31 to 61. He said the report highlighted that the country was consistently closing the gap between its regulatory environment and global good practices.

The adviser said that Pakistan’s EoDB score improved in seven indicators including starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, protecting minority investors, paying taxes and trading across borders.

He said that improvement in Pakistan’s position in WB’s EODB ranking was achieved due to the coordinated efforts of two provinces — Sindh and Punjab and all national institutions.

He said that in WB EODB ranking 2020 enclosed only two main cities of Karachi and Lahore but “We shall go to provide conducive business environment in all four province for providing equal business opportunities all over the country,” he said.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan were also in priority list to provide more facilities to improve business environment in these two provinces, adding that a lot of foreign investment could pour in these provinces.

Razak said the government was committed to facilitating the business in these two cities as well as rural areas.