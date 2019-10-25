Fighting plastic

If the world is to fight against plastic, then multinationals will need to lead the way. After a clean up operation by the group, Break Free from Plastics, the volunteers named three of the largest multinational companies whose products are polluting the environment. It is not long ago that the two fizzy drink manufacturers named would use glass, instead of plastic, as the packaging component in their bottling plants. The shift towards plastics has been drastic and damaging to the environment. Out of over half a million pieces of plastic waste collected by the group’s volunteers in 51 countries, almost 43 percent of the waste was marked by clear consumer labels. This effectively means that a handful of companies are responsible for much of the plastic pollution that litters the world. Tens of thousands of the collected plastics came from a small number of companies. This has led to the group urging multinationals to do the right thing and ditch plastics from their packaging and production processes.

Many of these companies have promised to make their products more sustainable – but their efforts have not proven to be enough. There is more that can be done on this front, but it will involve a serious rethink of their business models. The group has also noted that the dumping of plastics into the oceans is more severe in nations such as China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, but that the drivers of plastic pollution in Asia were multinational corporations headquartered in Europe and the United States. This is not a responsibility that these corporations refuse to acknowledge, but it is not enough to merely agree to one’s faults. Instead, the group feels that global brands have aggressively promoted false solutions to the problem of plastic pollution, especially vis-a-vis the peddling of the virtues of recycling. Many brands continue to offer single-serve sachets, which remain one of the most damaging form of plastic packaging.

Moreover, the use of single-use plastic bottles from plastic collected in the oceans by soft-drink companies might be a good thing temporarily, but it continues the cycle of plastic production. Some of these companies sell over a billion products a day in single-use packaging. While some of them have promised to make their packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025, critics feel that much greater transition is needed. The companies need to eliminate waste producing packaging in the first place. The responsibility for this lies on the shoulders of multinationals.