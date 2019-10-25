Wasted food

Where there is a lot of food wasted all over the world, there are many people who do not even have one meal at a time. Some estimates indicate that about 30 million tonnes of food is wasted every year in Pakistan. Alarmingly there are 36.9 percent food insecure households in the country; out of them 18.3 percent face ‘severe’ food insecurity.

The World Food Day is celebrated in October all over the world but still many people do not understand or perhaps do not want to understand. There are many organizations in Pakistan that provide leftover food to people who are deserving. We should also come forward as a nation for making these organizations successful in their goals. We should also help those who are deprived of this blessing.

Ahmed Bilal

Rawalpindi