October 25, 2019
October 25, 2019

Library for Jiwani

Newspost

 
October 25, 2019

I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the fact that there is no single library in Jiwani. In the past, there used to be a public library there but that then became the permanent home of cats, spiders, mosquitoes etc.

The 25,000 strong population of Jiwani needs a library. In 2015, the then deputy commissioner of Gwadar announced that he would establish a library for the students of Jiwani. He has had the building built, but unfortunately when it came to functioning of the library it closed down again due to some encroachment cases. I request the concerned authorities to look at the matter and make the library functional as promptly as possible.

Abrar Moosa Peshbeen

Gwadar

