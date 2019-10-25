Brexit

It appears that a nation that once lorded over large parts of the world is now caught in a quicksand called Brexit, which has devoured quite a few prime ministers of Britain. A deal might have been reached with the European Union, but it would be interesting to see if it gets the approval of parliament.

Scotland will definitely make moves for another referendum. It could be the same as far as Ireland is concerned. What a fall for a country which once boasted that the sun never sets on its Empire.

Muhammad Qamar Abdul Qadir

Karachi